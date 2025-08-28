Blind Buckeye man trapped by fallen tree before monsoon storm

A West Valley man who is blind is recovering, after a tree fell on top of him.

What we know:

The incident happened on Aug. 26, just before a big monsoon storm made its way across the area. A frightening video shows Brent Dentler trapped under a fallen tree.

Dentler takes a walk just about every day. The walk happens on the same path, and at about the same time.

"It’s almost like the tree waited for me," said Dentler. "I mean, how can the tree fall right at the time I come by?"

Brent said he was walking his normal route before the haboob swept through the area.

"And then I heard a bang," Dentler said. "And next thing you know, I was planted."

As Dentler is completely blind, he didn’t see what hit him, and couldn’t tell if he was badly injured.

"My neighbor started yelling at me. 'Brent? Brent?Aare you all right? Are you under there?'" Dentler recounted. "And I said, 'I don’t know if I’m all right. I’m stuck.'"

Dentler and the neighbor managed to pull him to safety. A subsequent doctor visit showed no major injuries.

What they're saying:

Dentler admits it's sheer bad luck to be hit by a falling tree, but he also feels lucky to be alive.

"I feel like I was saved by the grace of God, I really do, because I got out of the way of that tree just barely," Dentler said.

What's next:

Dentler said several people have told him those trees needed trimming, and that might have made a difference. Either way, he plans to keep walking every day he can.