Surprise! Blink-182 performing at Coachella

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 1:47PM
Entertainment
FOX 11
9d726a7f- article

Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Surprise!

Blink-182 is hitting the Coachella stage Friday night. 

The band was announced as a last-minute addition to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and will play a previously unannounced set at 6:30 p.m. on the festival's Sahara stage. 

This will mark the first appearance of the three members - Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - since they announced last year they were getting back together. 

RELATED: Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink to headline Coachella 2023

The band was set to begin a tour in March across South America but postponed those performances after Travis Barker sustained an injury that required surgery on his finger. 

Following their appearance this weekend, Blink-182’s North American tour is currently scheduled to begin in May.