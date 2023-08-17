Expand / Collapse search
Blue Alert Houston: Terran Green suspect in Harris County deputy shooting barricaded in home, 2 officers shot

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Updated 6:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - We have breaking news out of Harris County

Details are just coming into the FOX 26 Newsroom, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information is that Suspect Terran Green, who is accused of shooting another Harris County Deputy on Wednesday, is possibly barricaded in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School. 

Gonzalez said shots were fired at the location and two law enforcement officers, one from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and another from the U.S. Marshals Office, were shot and are said to be in good condition. 

Gonzalez stated that each law enforcement officer was shot once, likely graze wounds.  

Law enforcement is asking everyone to stay clear of the area. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 