Boat somersaults in the air; Gene Hackman's cause of death | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 27, 2025 7:42pm MST
From the viral video of a speedboat somersaulting in the air on Lake Havasu, to what caused actor Gene Hackman's death, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Speedboat somersaults through the air in Lake Havasu

Two speedboat racers were able to walk away relatively unharmed after a viral speedboat crash on Lake Havasu.

2. Gene Hackman's official cause of death revealed

An official cause of death has been revealed for Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

3. Brothers bond over magnet fishing in Tempe Town Lake

Two brothers from Arizona discovered crime scene evidence while magnet fishing at Tempe Town Lake, and they believe they've also uncovered a significant amount of history in the process.

4. Man shot and killed near downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row

A man was shot in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning and died from his injuries at the hospital, the police department said.

5. Dogs stay by each other's sides while going missing in Arizona desert

Two dogs are back home after being lost in the desert for four days, and never leaving each other's side. The series of events leading up to their rescue showcased the power of community and social media.

