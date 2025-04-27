Boat somersaults in the air; Gene Hackman's cause of death | Nightly Roundup

article

From the viral video of a speedboat somersaulting in the air on Lake Havasu, to what caused actor Gene Hackman's death, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Speedboat somersaults through the air in Lake Havasu

Featured article

2. Gene Hackman's official cause of death revealed

Featured article

3. Brothers bond over magnet fishing in Tempe Town Lake

Featured article

4. Man shot and killed near downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row

Featured article

5. Dogs stay by each other's sides while going missing in Arizona desert