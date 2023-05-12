Expand / Collapse search

Man, woman shot to death at Phoenix apartment

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:15AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are still trying to figure out what happened after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside an apartment near I-17 and Dove Valley Parkway.

Police were called to the Acero North Valley apartments at around 7:20 p.m. on May 11 after people heard shots being fired from inside one of the units.

2 bodies found in Phoenix apartment

A shooting is under investigation at an apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

An unidentified man and woman were found with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police are not looking for any suspects.

Authorities originally said the case was a murder-suicide but are now saying they cannot confirm that information.

Where the shooting happened: