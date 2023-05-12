Man, woman shot to death at Phoenix apartment

Phoenix investigators are still trying to figure out what happened after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside an apartment near I-17 and Dove Valley Parkway.

Police were called to the Acero North Valley apartments at around 7:20 p.m. on May 11 after people heard shots being fired from inside one of the units.

An unidentified man and woman were found with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police are not looking for any suspects.

Authorities originally said the case was a murder-suicide but are now saying they cannot confirm that information.

