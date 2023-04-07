Body found in Phoenix alley, police investigating 2 crime scenes

Phoenix detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting that spanned two crime scenes early Friday morning.

Officers were originally called to a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Camelback for reports of a shooting, and discovered a body in an alley a few blocks away near 41st Avenue and Missouri.

During the investigation, a teenager contacted police and said that he had been involved in the incident, although his exact role in the shooting is unknown.

That incident is tied to a crime scene outside Phoenix PD headquarters near 7th Avenue and Washington, but police have not released any more details.

"Evidence was in the area of 6th Avenue and Washington Street, which was shut down for a short period of time," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix PD.

Police are expected to release more updates later today.

Where the body was found: