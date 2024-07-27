Body found under collapsed warehouse; human remains discovered on South Mountain | Nightly Roundup

Worker found under building | Nightly Roundup
From a worker found under a collapsed building to human remains found on South Mountain, here's a look at some of our top stories.
here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for July 27, 2024.
1. Body found under collapsed warehouse believed to be missing 22-year-old
Phoenix Fire Department believes a person found buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Phoenix are the remains of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya, who was unaccounted for after the collapse.
2. Hiker finds human remains on South Mountain
Human remains were found by a hiker on South Mountain who alerted authorities who confirmed the discovery.
3. Scientists discover ‘dark oxygen’ in deep Pacific Ocean
Until now, scientists thought oxygen was only made using energy from sunlight. The discovery of "dark oxygen" challenges that theory.
4. Battery explosion believed to be the cause of house fire in Mesa
A battery that exploded in a kids toy is being blamed for causing a house fire that left a Mesa couple, their three kids and pets displaced.
5. Guacamole among the latest products recalled for listeria
Guacamole and salsa products sold at Kroger grocery stores are among a long list of products that have been recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced on its website on Friday, July 26.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5 PM Weather Forecast - 7/27/24
Temperatures eclipsed the 110° mark on Saturday but might see a slight dip on Sunday.