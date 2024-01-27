Body in 'advanced state of decomposition' found in the Gila River

A body found in "an advanced state of decomposition" was found at the bottom of the Gila River on Friday evening, the Goodyear Police Department said.

At around 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, investigators found the body in the river near Buckeye Canal Road and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear.

For now, the Goodyear Police Department and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are looking into this case.

The identity of the body wasn't released.

Map of the area where the body was found: