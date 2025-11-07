Body of man recovered at Grand Canyon area: MCSO

article

The Brief The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered at the Grand Canyon area, according to officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. The recovery operation happened at Guano Point. The man's identity has not been released.



What we know:

In a statement posted to social media on Nov. 7, officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on the afternoon of Nov. 6 to assist the Hualapai Nation in a technical recovery effort at a place known as Guano Point.

"A 65-year-old male had slipped and fell over the edge into the canyon and was deceased," read a portion of the statement. "Search and Rescue responded and located him about 130 feet down on a scree pile."

Per officials, crews set up a system with ropes to recover the man's body. The body was later taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

MCSO did not release the man's identity.

Area where the recovery happened