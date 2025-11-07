Expand / Collapse search

Body of man recovered at Grand Canyon area: MCSO

By
Published  November 7, 2025 10:14am MST
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix
(Photo Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office) article

(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered at the Grand Canyon area, according to officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
    • The recovery operation happened at Guano Point.
    • The man's identity has not been released.

MOHAVE County, Ariz. - Sheriff's officials in a northwestern Arizona county say crews have recovered a man's body at the Grand Canyon area.

What we know:

In a statement posted to social media on Nov. 7, officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on the afternoon of Nov. 6 to assist the Hualapai Nation in a technical recovery effort at a place known as Guano Point.

"A 65-year-old male had slipped and fell over the edge into the canyon and was deceased," read a portion of the statement. "Search and Rescue responded and located him about 130 feet down on a scree pile."

Per officials, crews set up a system with ropes to recover the man's body. The body was later taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

MCSO did not release the man's identity.

Area where the recovery happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Mohave CountyNews