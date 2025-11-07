Body of man recovered at Grand Canyon area: MCSO
MOHAVE County, Ariz. - Sheriff's officials in a northwestern Arizona county say crews have recovered a man's body at the Grand Canyon area.
What we know:
In a statement posted to social media on Nov. 7, officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on the afternoon of Nov. 6 to assist the Hualapai Nation in a technical recovery effort at a place known as Guano Point.
"A 65-year-old male had slipped and fell over the edge into the canyon and was deceased," read a portion of the statement. "Search and Rescue responded and located him about 130 feet down on a scree pile."
Per officials, crews set up a system with ropes to recover the man's body. The body was later taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.
What we don't know:
MCSO did not release the man's identity.
Area where the recovery happened