Boeing Starliner successfully launches 2 astronauts from International Space Station to Florida

Boeing successfully launched two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from Florida aboard its Starliner spacecraft for the first time on Wednesday morning.

The rocket lifted off at 10:52 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral, with NASA astronauts, Sunita "Suni" Williams, 58, and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, on board.

Wednesday’s launch was the third attempt with astronauts since early May, coming after a pair of rocket-related problems, most recently last weekend. A small helium leak in the spacecraft’s propulsion system also caused delays, but managers decided the leak was manageable and not a safety issue, the Associated Press reported.

What's the mission?

According to Boeing, this launch will demonstrate the Starliner's launch-to-landing capabilities and "prove the team’s readiness to achieve NASA certification and fly long-duration missions for the agency."

Williams and Wilmore will participate in human research studies on the physiological impacts of space flight and carry some hardware for future studies. Because this is Boeing's Crew Flight Test (CFT), researchers will pay extra attention to how all systems work.

How long will Suni and Butch be on the International Space Station?

It will take Wilmore and Williams about 26 hours to reach the ISS where they will stay for about a week.

Why this launch is historic

Per NASA: "Williams is the first female astronaut to fly on the first flight of a crewed spacecraft. It also marks the first crewed launch on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and the first crewed launch on an Atlas-family class rocket since Gordon Cooper on the last Mercury program flight aboard "Faith 7" in May 1963. "