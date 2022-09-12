Expand / Collapse search
Boston Marathon opens 2023 race to nonbinary athletes

Updated 3:41PM
Associated Press
Crowds Gather Along Route of Boston Marathon To Cheer On Runners article

WELLESLEY, MA - APRIL 17: Crowds cheer on Boston Marathon runners in the iconic "scream tunnel" near Wellesley College on April 17, 2017, in Wellesley Massachusetts. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include "nonbinary" as a gender option.

RELATED: Utah ruling allows transgender kids to play girls sports

"Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events," the organization said, adding, "We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together."

The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding nonbinary divisions.

Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.