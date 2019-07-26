Boy Scout gives memorial flag cases to veterans' families

A Dunwoody Boy Scout gave a meaningful gift to area veteran families for his Eagle project.

Emerson Doolittle presented 30 handmade memorial flag cases to the families who couldn't afford them.

The Atlanta VA Medical Center hosted the event, called a Last Roll Call Ceremony, Tuesday afternoon.

The Dunwoody High School senior explained a little bit about how he got the idea for the project.

Doolittle has a pretty busy life outside of scouts too.

He said he's a top salesman at the Best Buy where he works and is also doing a paid internship with Morgan Stanley.