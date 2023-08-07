Brady Fire: 2 campgrounds placed on SET status in Gila County

The Brady Fire started Aug. 6, around 2 p.m. approximately 11 miles north of Payson near the Mogollon Rim. So far, the wildfire has burned 300 acres of Ponderosa pine, Pinyon juniper, grass and brush.

On Aug. 7, Camp Geronimo a Boy Scout camp, and Shadow Rim Camp, a Girl Scout camp, were placed on "SET" status.

SET - Be Alert: Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

Both areas are private campgrounds within the Tonto National Forest.

85 personnel were assigned to the incident and there is 0% containment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brady Fire, 11 miles north of Payson in Gila County (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

"Today [Aug. 7], crews will be scouting for holding features on the east and west sides of the fire where access for ground crews has been difficult. Crews are working to keep the fire at the 300 Road on the north side of the fire and west of Washington Park on the east side. Along the south side, crews are trying to stop it north of a control road and trying to keep it at Webber Creek on the west side," stated officials on Inciweb.wildfire.gov.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"For the health and safety of firefighters and the public, please refrain from traveling near the fire area so operations can proceed unimpeded. A closure order is soon to be implemented for the area," stated officials.

FOX 10 has confirmed there are no children at Camp Geronimo.

"There are three subdivisions east of the fire. But at this time the only pre-evac statuses are for two scout camps within the forest. Camp Geronimo and Shadow Rim Camp have been placed in SET," stated Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

