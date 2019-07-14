Brandon teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

A teen accused of shooting into a car, killing one of its teenage passengers, is being tried as an adult, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

Dereck Polanco Rivera, 16, was in juvenile court as the charges against him were read Wednesday.

He accused of shooting into a car traveling on a roadway in Brandon. One of the bullets hit and killed 14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez.

Officials say Dinorah and Rivera were at the same party earlier that night. Dinorah left with a group of teens. About a block away, prosecutors say Rivera pulled out a gun and fired several shots, but they say Dinorah was not the intended target.

Prosecutor Anthony Falcone described the alleged evidence against Rivera.

"The defendant was identified, apparently on video, holding a firearm," explained Falcone.

However, the public defender told the judge that Rivera was not a threat to the community and his mother could not afford a high bond. The judge set bond at $132,000.