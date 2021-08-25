Expand / Collapse search
Breaching dolphins treat paddleboarders to up-close show

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Breaching Dolphins Treat Paddleboarders to Impromptu Display Off English Coast

Paddleboarders enjoying a day out on the water off the coast of southern England were surprised by a pod of dolphins that began breaching only a few yards away. (Credit: Philip Palmer via Storyful)

Paddleboarders were treated to an up-close, spectacular show of breaching dolphins off the coast of southern England. The pod of dolphins was only a few yards away. 

Philip Palmer, of Pierhead Watersports, filmed the footage showing his customers’ excitement as they witnessed the sighting in the bay near Swanage, Dorset. 

He posted the footage on Facebook on Aug. 16.

"It was recorded on a ringo session when the children were being towed along," Palmer told Storyful. "When the dolphins started to play with the ringo we stopped and they put on a once-in-a-lifetime show for our clients."

RELATED: Incredible video shows dolphins swimming alongside boat off Clearwater

According to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the most common dolphin species found in the United Kingdom is the bottlenose dolphin.

According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, Cody Long was boating in the waters off Pinellas County, Florida in May when he got some company from a pod of dolphins, which are known to put on quite a show.

His video began with a number of fins breaking the surface of the water as his boat passed by. Moments later, several dolphins glided through the crystal-clear water right next to the vessel, swimming alongside the bow of the boat.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 