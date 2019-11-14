Breakfast Club fires employee involved in 'n-word' incident that sparked outrage

article

Officials with a Downtown Phoenix eatery announced on Thursday that a worker involved in a race-related incident that generated outrage and garnered national media attention has been fired.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon by officials with the Breakfast Club, the employee involved, who was not named, was fired Thursday.

"We came to a realization: the only way to ensure that Breakfast Club has a zero tolerance against discrimination is to take strong public action when discrimination occurs," read a portion of the statement. "While we believe in God's grace and in the sincerity of this young man’s remorse, we have more than 100 employees to consider and our standing as an organization in a community we value and love very much."

In a statement released Wednesday, company officials released details on the incident, which they say happened on October 22. The incident involved an employee who used a racial slur in place of his own name on a food ticket.

The incident was made public after a photo was posted by Rakevion White, who works at the Breakfast Club's location at Cityscape in Downtown Phoenix. The photo shows a food order ticket with the 'n-word' printed on it.

In the same post, the man claims that almost four weeks following the incident, the employees involved were not disciplined, and the and other African-American employees at the location were not allowed to work as waiters, and had their hours reduced as well.

On Wednesday, Breakfast Club officials said the employee involved will not be fired.

"The young individual has been with us for five years, made a really poor judgment call, and did something that's created this issue," said the CEO of Breakfast Club, Kyle Shivers, on Wednesday. "We addressed it with them, engaged everyone internally, and elected to walk through this incident as a teachable moment instead of immediate termination."