Breakfast Club officials respond following "n-word" incident at its Downtown Phoenix location

Officials with Phoenix eatery Breakfast Club issued a statement Wednesday amidst mounting controversy over a racism-related incident at its location in Downtown Phoenix.

The incident was made public after a photo was posted by a man who claims to be a worker at the Breakfast Club's location at Cityscape in Downtown Phoenix. The photo shows a food order ticket with the "n-word" printed on it.

In the same post, the man claims that almost four weeks following the incident, the employees involved were not disciplined, and the and other African-American employees at the location were not allowed to work as waiters, and had their hours reduced as well.

The statement issued by Breakfast Club was posted to the company's Instagram page Wednesday.

In the statement, company officials said the incident happened on October 22, where an employee used a racial slur in place of his own name on a food ticket. The incident, which was described by the employee involved as "an attempt at a joke", was posted to the restaurant's electronic ordering system.

Company officials said the employee involved was disciplined, but not fired.

"This was not a decision to minimize his unacceptable conduct," read a portion of the statement. "Rather, it was based on the depth of his remorse, the sincerity of his apology to everyone he offended, and his five-year prior record of treating his fellow employees with respect."

Officials said they recognize that some may disagree with the decision, but they believe in moments where "individuals and communities can learn from even horrific mistakes, grow, and become better and closer."

"We have offered this employee a second chance. There will not be a third," read a portion of the statement.