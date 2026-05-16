Bronco Fire: Brush fire burns in Tonto National Forest
SEVEN SPRINGS, Ariz. - A brush fire has sparked in the Tonto National Forest.
What we know:
Firefighters are battling the "Bronco Fire," which was reported around 7 p.m. on May 16, according to Watch Duty. The fire is burning near the Bronco Trailhead, located about 20 miles north of Cave Creek.
"We’ve got crews working both flanks to try and box it in at the top of a ridge. We have one hotshot crew and six engines working it right now," a spokesperson with Tonto National Forest said Saturday night.
As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, the fire has burned 60 acres and is 0% contained.
What's next:
FOX 10 has reached out to the USDA for comment.
Map of the area of the brush fire.
The Source: National Forest Service