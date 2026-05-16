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Bronco Fire: Brush fire burns in Tonto National Forest

By
Published  May 16, 2026 10:01pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
Brush fire burning in Tonto National Forest

Brush fire burning in Tonto National Forest

Firefighters are battling the "Bronco Fire," estimated to be around 20 acres as of Saturday night, in the Tonto National Forest. 

The Brief

    • A brush fire named the "Bronco Fire" has sparked in the Tonto National Forest near the Bronco Trailhead.
    • The exact size of the fire remains unclear, though Tonto National Forest officials initially estimated it to be around 20 acres late Saturday night.

SEVEN SPRINGS, Ariz. - A brush fire has sparked in the Tonto National Forest.

What we know:

Firefighters are battling the "Bronco Fire," which was reported around 7 p.m. on May 16, according to Watch Duty. The fire is burning near the Bronco Trailhead, located about 20 miles north of Cave Creek.

"We’ve got crews working both flanks to try and box it in at the top of a ridge. We have one hotshot crew and six engines working it right now," a spokesperson with Tonto National Forest said Saturday night. 

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, the fire has burned 60 acres and is 0% contained. 

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to the USDA for comment. 

Map of the area of the brush fire.

The Source: National Forest Service

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