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Phoenix man shot inside home; family advocates for Turquoise Alert system changes | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 16, 2026 6:24pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a homeowner shot inside a Phoenix home by a man he knows, to the family of Emily Pike fighting for change to Arizona's Turquoise Alert system as her murder remains unsolved, here are your top stories for Saturday, May 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix man shot inside his own home

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Phoenix homeowner shot inside his house, suspect arrested: police
article

Phoenix homeowner shot inside his house, suspect arrested: police

A Phoenix homeowner was shot inside his home near 33rd Avenue and Orangewood Avenue by a man he knew whom he had allowed into the house, according to police.

2. Memorial held for San Carlos Apache teen whose murder remains unsolved

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Emily Pike: Family pushes for change to Arizona's Turquoise Alert system
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Emily Pike: Family pushes for change to Arizona's Turquoise Alert system

A memorial marks what would have been Emily Pike's 16th birthday, the teen whose body was found near U.S. 60 outside Globe in February 2025.

3. 2 years later: Police searching for info in deadly shooting of 35-year-old Milton Ayers

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Phoenix homicide: $2k reward offered for info in unsolved shooting
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Phoenix homicide: $2k reward offered for info in unsolved shooting

Phoenix police are investigating the unsolved homicide of 35-year-old Milton Ayers, who was shot to death in the street two years ago.

4. Horses used in mental health program to support vets, first responders

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Scottsdale equine therapy program launches for veterans, first responders
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Scottsdale equine therapy program launches for veterans, first responders

Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale has launched a new free program tailored for first responders and military veterans during Mental Health Awareness Month.

5. High School instrumental program chosen to perform in Salute to Independence Parade

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Arizona high school band to perform at America's 250th birthday parade
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Arizona high school band to perform at America's 250th birthday parade

An Arizona high school instrumental program has been selected to perform in the Salute to Independence Parade in Philadelphia this July.

Your weekend weather

Incoming weekend storm to bring cooler temperatures

Incoming weekend storm to bring cooler temperatures

While the Valley hit a Saturday high of 100 degrees, we will trend toward below-average temperatures as a large weather system moves in from the West. 

Get the full forecast. 

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews