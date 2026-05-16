Phoenix man shot inside home; family advocates for Turquoise Alert system changes | Nightly Roundup

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From a homeowner shot inside a Phoenix home by a man he knows, to the family of Emily Pike fighting for change to Arizona's Turquoise Alert system as her murder remains unsolved, here are your top stories for Saturday, May 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix man shot inside his own home

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2. Memorial held for San Carlos Apache teen whose murder remains unsolved

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3. 2 years later: Police searching for info in deadly shooting of 35-year-old Milton Ayers

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4. Horses used in mental health program to support vets, first responders

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5. High School instrumental program chosen to perform in Salute to Independence Parade

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