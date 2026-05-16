Phoenix man shot inside home; family advocates for Turquoise Alert system changes | Nightly Roundup

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From a homeowner shot inside a Phoenix home by a man he knows, to the family of Emily Pike fighting for change to Arizona's Turquoise Alert system as her murder remains unsolved, here are your top stories for Saturday, May 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Phoenix man shot inside his own home
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A Phoenix homeowner was shot inside his home near 33rd Avenue and Orangewood Avenue by a man he knew whom he had allowed into the house, according to police.
2. Memorial held for San Carlos Apache teen whose murder remains unsolved
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A memorial marks what would have been Emily Pike's 16th birthday, the teen whose body was found near U.S. 60 outside Globe in February 2025.
3. 2 years later: Police searching for info in deadly shooting of 35-year-old Milton Ayers
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Phoenix police are investigating the unsolved homicide of 35-year-old Milton Ayers, who was shot to death in the street two years ago.
4. Horses used in mental health program to support vets, first responders
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Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale has launched a new free program tailored for first responders and military veterans during Mental Health Awareness Month.
5. High School instrumental program chosen to perform in Salute to Independence Parade
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An Arizona high school instrumental program has been selected to perform in the Salute to Independence Parade in Philadelphia this July.
Your weekend weather
While the Valley hit a Saturday high of 100 degrees, we will trend toward below-average temperatures as a large weather system moves in from the West.
Get the full forecast.