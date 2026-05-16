Emily Pike: Family pushes for change to Arizona's Turquoise Alert system

The Brief A memorial marks what would have been Emily Pike's 16th birthday, the teen whose body was found near U.S. 60 outside Globe in February 2025. The investigation into Pike's murder remains unsolved with no arrests made as she would have turned 16 years old today. Her death inspired Emily's Law and Senate Bill 1125 to close communication loopholes between state and tribal governments, though advocates state the alert system is still falling short.



Emily Pike, the San Carlos Apache teenager whose dismembered body was dumped near Globe last year, would have turned 16 on Saturday. As the search for her killer continues, her family is calling for changes to the law that bears her name.

What we know:

The then 14-year-old was found dead near U.S. 60 outside Globe in February 2025. A month prior, she was last seen alive walking away from a Mesa group home.

Her death has sparked real change across Arizona. It inspired "Emily’s Law," creating the Turquoise Alert to bridge the critical gap between a standard missing persons report and an Amber Alert.

Earlier this year, Senate Bill 1125 was signed into law. Sparked directly by the failures in Emily’s case, this bipartisan measure closes dangerous loopholes. It forces DCS and tribal governments to share information and communicate.

But Pike's family says the Turquoise Alert system needs improvements, like better training for law enforcement.

What they're saying:

Advocates refuse to let Emily fade from memory. They say keeping her face in the public eye is critical, serving as a constant reminder that her killer is still out there, and her family is still waiting for answers.

What you can do:

A $200,000 reward is still being offered for anyone who can help solve her case.

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What's next:

Emily's murder remains unsolved with no arrests made. While the Turquoise Alert bears her name, advocates say the system is still falling short.