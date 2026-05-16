Phoenix homicide: $2k reward offered for info in unsolved shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate a 2024 homicide case that currently lacks a significant amount of information.
What we know:
Detective Mike Fisher said the deadly shooting happened at 4 p.m. on March 10, 2024. The victim, 35-year-old Milton Forest Ayers, was shot to death in front of 17th Avenue and Wayland Drive in South Phoenix.
Police found the victim lying on the street, shot to death.
"So at this point, that’s all we have," Detective Fisher said.
Records indicate the suspect may have been a Hispanic male.
What they're saying:
"At this point, there aren’t too many witnesses," Fisher said. "We’re hoping that someone remembers that day because as the days go by, as the years go by, a lot of people assume that, ‘Oh, they already solved that crime.’"
What we don't know:
Police don’t have information on the vehicle, or additional details regarding the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for help in the case.
Map of the area of the shooting.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department