Phoenix homicide: $2k reward offered for info in unsolved shooting

The Brief Phoenix police are investigating the unsolved homicide of 35-year-old Milton Ayers, who was shot to death in the street two years ago. The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in front of 17th Avenue and Wayland, located just north of Southern Avenue. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anonymous tips that help investigators solve the case, as little information or witness testimony currently exists.



Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate a 2024 homicide case that currently lacks a significant amount of information.

What we know:

Detective Mike Fisher said the deadly shooting happened at 4 p.m. on March 10, 2024. The victim, 35-year-old Milton Forest Ayers, was shot to death in front of 17th Avenue and Wayland Drive in South Phoenix.

Police found the victim lying on the street, shot to death.

"So at this point, that’s all we have," Detective Fisher said.

Records indicate the suspect may have been a Hispanic male.

What they're saying:

"At this point, there aren’t too many witnesses," Fisher said. "We’re hoping that someone remembers that day because as the days go by, as the years go by, a lot of people assume that, ‘Oh, they already solved that crime.’"

What we don't know:

Police don’t have information on the vehicle, or additional details regarding the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for help in the case.

Map of the area of the shooting.