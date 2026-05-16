Arizona high school band to perform at America's 250th birthday parade

The Brief The Sahuarita High School instrumental program has been selected to perform in the Salute to Independence Parade in Philadelphia this July. A crew of 116 staff and students will travel across the country to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, with side trips planned for historical sites and New York City. Although community donations covered the initial $185,000 travel cost for the students, the program is still fundraising for hotels, instrument transport, and student meals.



From the Friday night lights to the national spotlight, a local high school band is preparing for the performance of a lifetime. The Sahuarita High School instrumental program near Tucson will perform in the Salute to Independence Parade in Philadelphia this July, celebrating America's 250th birthday.

What we know:

The announcement sparked a wave of emotions among the student musicians.

"Mix of shock, excited, and nerves mixed together in that," junior percussionist Cade Gerl said.

Sophomore color guard member Zara Jacques shared similar sentiments about the upcoming travel.

"I’m like excited because I get to explore and see new things in the world. But I am scared because I’m not going to have my family with me. But I’ll have my band family with me so I’ll be ok," Jacques said.

Big picture view:

The trip represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students to perform while also visiting historical landmarks like the Liberty Bell and George Washington's house. The itinerary also includes a quick stop in New York City to visit the 9-11 Memorial.

Instrumental music director Benjamin Garland emphasized the profound impact the trip will have on the students beyond the parade route itself.

"It’s such a huge honor for us to be representing Arizona and representing Sahuarita on this kind of national stage. But I also know on top of that, the history and the culture they’re going to get to engage with is going to be something they take with the rest of their lives," Garland said.

By the numbers:

However, getting the crew of 116 staff and students across the country is no easy feat — or beat. Garland noted that the baseline financial hurdle just to transport the participants was staggering.

"The cost to get the students, just themselves, not the equipment or any of that, to get all of them across the country sat at about $185,000 when all is said and done," Garland said.

Generous community donations have helped them meet that initial fundraising goal. Garland expressed immense appreciation for the local support.

"My gratitude is off the charts for what this community has been able to do for us," Garland said.

Dig deeper:

Despite hitting the travel milestone, the financial effort is not over. The band is now still raising money for hotels, to get the instruments and equipment to Philadelphia, and to sponsor some student meals to help take financial stress off families. Community members who wish to support the program can donate via Zelle, Venmo, or by sending a check directly to the school.

The students are eager to experience the historic setting firsthand. "Getting to see buildings from the early eras of America’s birth that are still standing today, all these incredible monuments and memorials and just all this amazing history in one place," Gerl said.

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What's next:

While they fundraise, they are also in rehearsal mode, getting ready to show the world what the school's instrumental program is all about. The dedication is evident during their practice sessions.

"When we are practicing we all have fun, obviously we get the work done but I feel like there’s a lot of good energy whenever we perform," Jacques said.