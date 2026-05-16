Phoenix homeowner shot inside his house, suspect arrested: police

The Brief Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 33rd Avenue and Orangewood Avenue on Friday night. A homeowner was shot inside his residence by a man he knew whom he had allowed into the house. The suspect fled to a nearby backyard before being arrested.



A man is accused of shooting a Phoenix homeowner on Friday night.

What we know:

Phoenix Police said the homeowner let a man he knew into his house located near 33rd Ave and Orangewood Ave, and that man shot the homeowner at around 11 p.m. on May 15.

Following the shooting, the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Robert Parker, ran to another house nearby. Police located him in the backyard, where he was hiding with a pistol. The man also had outstanding warrants for violating parole.

What they're saying:

A neighbor of the man who was shot said he saw police surrounding the house and helicopters circling above.

"I came out here at probably 11, 11:20," the neighbor said. "I didn't hear any yelling or any screaming, and then I thought I heard a gunshot, but I hear those around here all the time."

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

What's next:

The suspect was booked into jail. The homeowner was taken to a hospital with a serious injury, but is expected to survive.

Map of the area.