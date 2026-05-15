Arizona weather forecast: Milder conditions coming to the state

The Brief Warm air lingering over Arizona will be bumped as an upper-level storm brings mild conditions to the state. Highs in the Valley will hover near 99 degrees on Friday and Saturday. But on Sunday, the high drops to the low-90s. Next week, highs will rise back near triple digits in the Valley.



Good news for the weekend! Our forecast includes a cool down and sunshine.

What to Expect:

The forecast high remains near 100 degrees for the next two days, as we sit between two ridges of warm air. One ridge sits well to our east, the other to our west over the Pacific.

The warm air that lingers over our state will eventually be bumped as more mild conditions settle into the region. This more mild period is the result of an upper-level storm system that will slide down the west, and stop just north of Arizona. As it approaches, it pushes cooler air southward and also increases the winds around the west and Southwest.

The forecast high drops to 94 by Sunday. Weekend winds are forecast to pick up with gusts of 30-45 mph in the High Country and 15-25 mph in the Valley and surrounding lower desert locations.

Looking Ahead:

Early next week, as the system slowly passes to our north, we'll continue to feel the effects on our temperatures. The forecast high drops to 92 in Phoenix on Monday and remains at 94 on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, ridging will return as the low exits to our Northeast. This means the forecast high will start to jump back up. Low triple digits are expected by mid-late next week.

The pattern still looks generally dry over the next week, with sunny to partly sunny sky conditions around Arizona.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)