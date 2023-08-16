Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts just hours before first show due to illness

article

Looks like "The Boss" is calling out sick.

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his tour stop with the E-Street Band in Philadelphia.

The music icon was set to take the stage Wednesday and Friday at Citizens Banks Park, Home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Wednesday, Springsteen announced he will be postponing both shows after falling ill. The type of illness was not released

The announcement came just hours before the first show as fans got ready to rock out on the "Street of Philadelphia."

Springsteen and his team say they are working on rescheduling both shows.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."