Buckeye investigators seek public help following child sex crimes arrest

The Brief 20-year-old Luis Garcia is accused of multiple child sex crimes charges, according to Buckeye Police. Detectives say they identified Garcia, along with a 13-year-old girl, in a sexually explicit video. Officials believe there may be more victims out there.



Buckeye Police investigators say they believe there may be more victims connected to a man who has been arrested and accused of multiple child sex crimes charges.

What we know:

In a statement released on Oct. 1, Buckeye Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Luis Garcia on Sept. 30. Garcia was arrested at his home.

Dig deeper:

According to detectives, a Buckeye Police school resource officer was notified on Aug. 27 about a sexually explicit video that was circulating on social media. Police were able to identify a 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man in the video. That man was eventually identified as Garcia.

"[Detectives] learned [Garcia] had posed as a teen on social media to lure at least three female minors for sex," read a portion of the statement.

Why you should care:

"Because this suspect resembles a teen and was using social media to contact minors, Buckeye police believe there may be more victims," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information that can be helpful in the ongoing investigation to either call them at (623) 349-6411, or submit a tip online.

Submit a Crime Tip - Buckeye Police

https://www.buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip