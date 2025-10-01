Buckeye investigators seek public help following child sex crimes arrest
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police investigators say they believe there may be more victims connected to a man who has been arrested and accused of multiple child sex crimes charges.
What we know:
In a statement released on Oct. 1, Buckeye Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Luis Garcia on Sept. 30. Garcia was arrested at his home.
Dig deeper:
According to detectives, a Buckeye Police school resource officer was notified on Aug. 27 about a sexually explicit video that was circulating on social media. Police were able to identify a 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man in the video. That man was eventually identified as Garcia.
"[Detectives] learned [Garcia] had posed as a teen on social media to lure at least three female minors for sex," read a portion of the statement.
Why you should care:
"Because this suspect resembles a teen and was using social media to contact minors, Buckeye police believe there may be more victims," read a portion of the statement.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information that can be helpful in the ongoing investigation to either call them at (623) 349-6411, or submit a tip online.
Submit a Crime Tip - Buckeye Police