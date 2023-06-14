Buckeye man accused of hitting girlfriend with car, driving away

A Buckeye man was taken into custody after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car and drove away, police said.

The incident on May 26 left the victim severely injured and bleeding, yelling for help in a neighborhood near Yuma and Rainbow roads.

"Officers responded to the area and found neighbors assisting the victim who suffered significant injuries," said Clarissa Planalp with Buckeye Police. "She was transported to the hospital and continues to receive medical care and treatment."

Adrian Cabrales

Police say the boyfriend, 42-year-old Adrian Cabrales, was arguing with the woman outside when he got in his Jeep and struck her. He drove away before officers came.

On June 13, Cabrales was arrested in Avondale and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Where the crime happened: