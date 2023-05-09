Buckeye man accused of sexually assaulting adult with cognitive disability
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that happened last year in Buckeye.
Buckeye Police say they received a report on Oct. 1, 2022, of a victim who had been sexually assaulted after leaving home to take a walk near 4th Street and Centre Avenue.
The victim, identified as an adult with a cognitive disability, was taken to the Southwest Family Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
Sergio Morales
"Detectives were able to locate the suspect and obtain evidence for analysis," police said.
DNA results linked 63-year-old Sergio Morales to the alleged assault and he was arrested on Monday.
Morales was booked into jail.
Area where the alleged sexual assault happened: