Buckeye police locate missing 7-year-old girl

The Buckeye Police Department has found a missing 7-year-old girl who walked away from home overnight.

Star Valentine, who is autistic, reportedly left her home in Buckeye's Tartesso community near Cheery Lynn Road and Maya Lane just after midnight on Thursday.

Star Valentine (Buckeye PD)

Police said the girl, who is non-verbal and has limited speech, was found safe just after 6 a.m.

"Officers on foot located her within the neighborhood and she is being reunited with her mom," Buckeye PD said in a statement.

Where she went missing: