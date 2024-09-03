Expand / Collapse search
Buckeye Union High School principal on leave amid investigation

By
Updated  September 3, 2024 6:14pm MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Union High School District say one of their principals is on administrative leave due to a law enforcement investigation.

In a brief statement, Buckeye Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Bebee identified the principal in question as Joe Kinney with Buckeye Union High School.

The law enforcement investigation, per the statement, is over "a personal matter unrelated to [Kinney's] work with the school or district."

"Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot share further details at this time," a portion of the statement reads.

We have learned that the investigation involves the FBI.

"In the interim, Ms. Kristin Koke will assume the duties of principal at Buckeye Union High School," officials wrote.

As of Sept. 3, Koke is listed as the school's Assistant Principal of Academics.

Where the school is located