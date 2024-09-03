Buckeye Union High School principal on leave amid investigation

article

The Brief Buckeye Union High School principal Joe Kinney is on administrative leave Kinney was placed on leave as a result of a law enforcement investigation The investigation is over a matter unrelated to Kinney's job



Officials with the Buckeye Union High School District say one of their principals is on administrative leave due to a law enforcement investigation.

In a brief statement, Buckeye Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Bebee identified the principal in question as Joe Kinney with Buckeye Union High School.

The law enforcement investigation, per the statement, is over "a personal matter unrelated to [Kinney's] work with the school or district."

"Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot share further details at this time," a portion of the statement reads.

We have learned that the investigation involves the FBI.

"In the interim, Ms. Kristin Koke will assume the duties of principal at Buckeye Union High School," officials wrote.

As of Sept. 3, Koke is listed as the school's Assistant Principal of Academics.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Buckeye Union High School District.

