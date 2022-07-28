Bucs center Ryan Jensen suffers knee injury during training camp

article

Just two days into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, the team suffered a significant injury. Bucs Center Ryan Jensen had to be carted off the field with a left knee injury.

Initial reports are that it doesn't look good, but the Bucs are awaiting results of an MRI.

Jensen was the first player the Bucs re-signed in free agency when quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement. Jensen is a key piece to the Bucs offense, and he would be a major loss, if it's a season-ending injury.

James Hill, a Bucs fan attending practice captured the only known video of the injury. From the video he shot it appears that Jensen's knee was hit from the side when Aaron Stinne blocked Logan Hall into him. It didn't appear that Jensen was wearing a knee brace, likely because players were not in pad yet.

"All I know right now is he went down with a knee," said Bucs head coach Todd Bowles. "We'll see when we go inside going forward and go from there."

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said the team and staff feels terrible for Jensen.

"I don’t have any update on that, [and] we won’t for some time," Licht said. "We have tests – some tests you have to wait a couple of days before you can get them. You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down, so I don’t have an update on that other than that it was a knee injury, and we’re hoping for the best, but we’ll have updates on that later."

Second-year lineman and Notre Dame product Robert Hainsey replaced Jensen after he was carted off.