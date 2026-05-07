Bullhead City man accused of making terrorist threats: PD

article

The Brief 23-year-old Bryan Christopher Lee Chambers is facing terrorism and drug-related charges. Police accuse Chambers of building a bomb inside his home. Cocaine was also found in his possession, as well as at his home.



Police in western Arizona say a 23-year-old man is accused of terrorism and drug-related offenses for allegedly building a bomb inside his home.

What we know:

In a statement released on May 7, the suspect was identified as Bryan Christopher Lee Chambers of Bullhead City.

Investigators say they were alerted on May 6 by the Yuma Prison Investigation Division about recorded inmate phone conversations that referenced a family member making a bomb. That family member was later identified as Chambers.

Dig deeper:

Officials say detectives immediately began investigating.

"A review of the audio prison transcripts revealed conversations between the inmate and [Chambers] discussing hiding firearms and drugs prior to the inmate’s release from prison and probation visiting their home. Additional conversations referenced an explosive device, including statements made by Chambers mentioning the Laughlin Bridge," read a portion of the statement.

Chambers, according to officials, was arrested on the morning of May 6. At the time of his arrest, Chambers was found to have cocaine in his possession. During a search of Chambers' home, officers "located an explosive device and explosive-making materials, along with additional cocaine."

What's next:

Per the statement, Chambers has been booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, and he is accused of making terrorist threats, possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.