Burglary suspects lead police on chase from West L.A. to Sherman Oaks Galleria

Three men were in custody Friday afternoon after leading police on a chase in a rental car from West Los Angeles to the Sherman Oaks Galleria, officials said.

The chase began in the Mid-City area around 10:00 a.m. Police said at least one of the men in the black sedan were wanted on suspicion of burglary from motor vehicles.

The vehicle reached high rates of speed on the Northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. At one point, the vehicle clocked in at 130 mph.

The chase led into the West Los Angeles and Palms area before moving north on the 405 Freeway, with the driver hitting speeds that topped 130 mph. Driving at times on the freeway shoulder, the suspect moved north on the 101 Freeway, then did an abrupt U-turn in the Encino area, moving south on the Freeway.

The driver side-swiped a truck while trying to dodge traffic on the freeway, damaging the driver's side of the sedan and causing a stream of smoke from the rear tire area.

Around 10:45 a.m. the motorist then exited the 101 Freeway off Ventura Boulevard and drove into the Sherman Oaks Galleria parking area, out of sight of the police helicopter crew following the suspects from above.

Police swarmed the mall area, and took one person into custody a short time later. A perimeter was established around the mall as police conducted a search of the shopping center.

Two more suspects were taken into custody shortly before 11:30 a.m.

All three suspects were from the San Francisco Bay area. Police have been searching for the suspects for the last few months, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

