Buried body found in backyard; Kingman couple accused of murder

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - A Kingman man and woman have been arrested in a homicide investigation in northwestern Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Mark Anthony Baldonado Jr. and 23-year-old Carrie Conlyn Vanover have been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

They say after detectives served a search warrant at a Kingman home near Glen Road and Butler Avenue, a body was found inside a 55-gallon drum buried in a shallow backyard grave.

Sheriff's officials say they believe the body is that of Carrie Vanover's mother, Shawn Maureen Vanover, who possibly was killed in April.

An autopsy will be conducted to identify the body and determine the manner of death.

Authorities say Baldonado and Carrie Vanover have allegedly confessed to their involvement in the case.

It was unclear Wednesday night if either has a lawyer yet.