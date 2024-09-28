Expand / Collapse search
Bus crash on Interstate 10 leave 1 person dead, 17 injured near downtown Phoenix

Published  September 28, 2024 2:35pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Bus crash on I-10 leaves 17 people injured, 1 dead

A massive response to a bus crash on Interstate 10 caused traffic jams on Saturday morning as 17 of the 23 people on the bus were injured and one person was pronounced dead.

PHOENIX - A bus crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix left 17 people hospitalized and one person dead.

A total of 23 people were on the bus when it crashed on the left side of the interstate near 7th Street.

The eastbound HOV lane and left lane were closed after the crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. and continued for hours as a caravan of Phoenix Fire Department vehicles were seen helping patients and working to clear the scene.

The bus was part of the FlixBus fleet. The company said that FlixBus was looking into the report and that they are a broker, "that connects passengers to transportation."

In the statement, PR manager Merrill Leedom said that third-party operators run all of their bus travel schedules.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No further information was provided about deceased or injured parties other than most of the injuries were considered minor.