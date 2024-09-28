Bus crash on Interstate 10 leave 1 person dead, 17 injured near downtown Phoenix

The Brief 1 person was killed in a bus crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sept. 28. It was originally believed 30 or more people were on the bus and a massive contingent of firetrucks and ambulances blocked part of the freeway for hours. 17 people were hospitalized in the incident.



A bus crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix left 17 people hospitalized and one person dead.

A total of 23 people were on the bus when it crashed on the left side of the interstate near 7th Street.

The eastbound HOV lane and left lane were closed after the crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. and continued for hours as a caravan of Phoenix Fire Department vehicles were seen helping patients and working to clear the scene.

The bus was part of the FlixBus fleet. The company said that FlixBus was looking into the report and that they are a broker, "that connects passengers to transportation."

In the statement, PR manager Merrill Leedom said that third-party operators run all of their bus travel schedules.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No further information was provided about deceased or injured parties other than most of the injuries were considered minor.