Buzze looks to help EV drivers and residents who want to make extra money

If you're a renter, installing an EV charger at your apartment might not be possible, and that's been a real limitation for some thinking about making the switch from a gas-powered car.



"You gotta pull over and wait. Waited four or five hours. Called my own tow truck," Robin Davis said.

Tyler Williams is trying to help people like her.

"In an effort of trying to drive around and find those charging stations, you're passing dozens and dozens and dozens of homes that have what you need in their driveway," Williams said.

He's happy to offer it up.

Davis is happy to pull in and get a full charge. She knows what it's like to run out of juice on the highway.

It's all thanks to a new Valley-wide app called Buzze.

"This is not only a solution long-term," he said. "I think this is a better alternative."

Aaron Lieberman is the founder. He says it's a share app that allows someone to rent out their charger when they aren't using it.

So far, they have 60 hosts signed up.

"All the way from Anthem to Casa Grande and in between," he said.

He says with regular use, a host can make up to about $400 a month.

For the user, it's cheaper than most charging locations.

"We'll charge the driver 25 cents a kilowatt. We will pay the host 20 cents per kilowatt for the host. That's usually two to three times what they're paying for their own electricity," Lieberman explained.

He says it's especially helpful for renters like Davis who can't install chargers at their apartment.

She says she needed a solution like this.

"I thought the charging stations would be convenient, but they're not," she said.

Nov. 8 is the launch day for Buzze. That means free charging for a week.

So, what does it take to become a host? A level 2 charger that is accessible to people in front of your home. That's it.

Learn more about Buzze here.