Cactus League Spring Training gets started with Cubs vs Dodgers in Glendale

Spring training is back in Arizona with the Cactus League starting up throughout the Valley. The Cubs and Dodgers got things started at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.



The beer is cold, the sun is shining, the smell of popcorn and fresh-cut grass is in the air.

Baseball is back! The Cactus League kicked off the 2025 season with a big game as the Chicago Cubs beat the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, 12-4.

Fans flew into town from all over the world just to see their favorite teams and players up close and personal:

"I came in from Texas"

"Alaska"

"We both came in from Toronto in Canada"

"We are from Lee Summit Missouri, right outside of Kansas City"

"We came in from Chicago today"

While they catch some spring training baseball, they’re also impressed by the Arizona hospitality.

They don’t need a pitch to come here again after saying our weather, restaurants and hospitality are a home run.

What they're saying:

"So nice to get away from the cold"

"We got a week off from school, so we just came from the Grand Canyon, did some hiking there, thought we would spend the last half of our trip in Phoenix watching some baseball, catching the first spring training game"

"Well the weather especially, the weather is goregous this time of the year–you don’t have to shovel snow"

"After this we might go to Top Golf and see how that turns out!"

What's next:

Don’t forget about our Arizona Diamondbacks!

They face off against the Colorado Rockies tomorrow along with several teams in the Cactus League.