California Lottery reveals winner of $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot

The California Lottery on Friday revealed the identity of the lucky winner of the second highest-ever Powerball jackpot, worth $1.7 billion, which was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park, Kern County, last October.

Theodorus Struyck represents the group of winners who purchased the winning ticket ahead of the historic draw on October 11, 2023.

The jackpot win, which came during the 36th draw for that Powerball sequence, contributed an additional $119.5 million to public schools in California. Director Harjinder K. Shergill Chima expressed excitement, stating, "Announcing big wins like this gives all of our players the chance to hope and dream that they could be next."

Midway Market, a family-owned business for 30 years, received a $1,000,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket. California Lottery’s retail partners collectively earned over $18 million in commissions and bonuses during the three-month jackpot run.

FILE - Most people paid cash for their Powerball plays, but debit cards are also accepted at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

This win marks the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, trailing behind the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot of 2022, also won in California. California Lottery players have clinched the top four-largest Powerball jackpots in history, all exceeding $1 billion.

The upcoming Powerball draw, scheduled for Saturday, boasts a jackpot estimated at $600 million. Similarly, the Mega Millions prize pot has surged to an estimated $815 million for the draw tonight. The current Mega Millions run, ongoing for more than three months, has raised an estimated $59.9 million for public schools.

Approximately 80 cents of every Powerball or Mega Millions ticket sold in California is allocated towards public schools. The California Lottery emphasizes that its mission is to raise funds for public education, with higher jackpots presenting increased revenue opportunities as more individuals participate.

However, the California Lottery urges players to gamble responsibly, emphasizing that gambling should be enjoyable. Engaging in responsible gambling practices is vital to avoid potential financial and familial consequences. Players who recognize a gambling problem are encouraged to seek assistance through the California Problem Gambling Help Line at 1-800-GAMBLER.