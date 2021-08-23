Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:37 PM MST until MON 5:15 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:54 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:32 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

California man broke into thousands of iCloud accounts to steal nude images, feds say

By AP Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - A Southern California man broke into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collected more than 620,000 private photos and videos in an effort to steal images of nude young women, federal authorities said.

Hao Kuo Chi, 40, of La Puente, has agreed to plead guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a computer, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Chi admitted that he impersonated Apple customer support staff in emails that tricked unsuspecting victims into providing him with their Apple IDs and passwords, according to court records cited by the Times.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

He gained unauthorized access to photos and videos of at least 306 victims across the U.S., most of them young women, he acknowledged in his plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Tampa, Fla.

Chi said he hacked into the accounts of about 200 of the victims at the request of people he met online. Using the moniker "icloudripper4you," Chi marketed himself as capable of breaking into digital accounts, he admitted in court papers.

He faces up to five years in prison for each of the four crimes.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 