Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County

The Great Escape: Camels break loose at Ohio amusement park

By Chris Williams
Published  June 12, 2024 12:41pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Camels break loose at amusement park

Two camels were spotted trotting around Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio.

SANDUSKY, Ohio - An Ohio amusement park had to figure out how to corral two camels that broke out of their enclosure at the park’s petting zoo.

The escape happened at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky. 

Justin Garcia recorded video, saying he was visiting the amusement park with his family. He had just gotten off a ride when they saw the camels roaming.

RELATED: Rare intersex kitten defies feline genetics, surprises vets at Oregon shelter

"We were almost trampled by two massive mammals," Garcia told Storyful. "We put some space in between us and watched the aftermath of what could have been a very dangerous situation."

The park's spokesperson Tony Clark told a local news outlet that no one was hurt and that the camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard (our ‘petting zoo’ area on the Frontier Trail) but were quickly returned."

It's unclear how the animals escaped. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 