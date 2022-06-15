Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Canadian cyclist on fundraiser ride dies after being hit by semi

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

BROOKINGS, S.D. (FOX 9) - A Canadian cyclist struck by a truck driver in South Dakota last week died from his injuries on Monday, authorities say.

Last Thursday, Jean-Pierre "JP" Petit, 53, was riding along I-29 as part of a fundraiser for his granddaughter, who suffers from kidney disease, when investigators say he was struck by a truck driver. Petit was transported to a Sioux Fall hospital with life-threatening injuries. He ultimately died four days after the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and riding along the fog line when he was hit, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. near mile marker 149, just 17 miles north of Brookings. The 65-year-old South Dakota truck driver did not sustain any injuries. Authorities say "charges are pending" for the driver. 

Petit was riding from Winnipeg to Hot Springs, South Dakota to raise $20,000 to pay for post-surgery costs for his granddaughter Eveline’s kidney transplant, which she received from her father on March 10, along with raising money for the children's hospital. As of Thursday, the family has passed their goal and raised $22,098. 

"God provided us a miracle of a man who is leaving a legacy of love, selflessness, and heroism." his son Marquis wrote on Facebook. "And now, with this legacy ride, he is donating his organs to help save more lives."