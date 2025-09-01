'Cannibal solar storm' expected to hit Earth; woman dies on AZ hiking trail | Nightly Roundup

article

Monsoon weather returns to the Valley; a big solar storm is expected to hit Earth; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

1. Terrifying bear incident in Alaska

(Forest Service File Photo)

What we know:

State officials in Alaska say a woman was mauled by a bear after she left her home for an early morning jog.

Dig deeper:

Family members say the 36-year-old mother of three suffered "severe injuries" as a result of the animal attack.

2. Reality TV star recovering from Scottsdale incident

Left: Taylor Williams (Getty Images) Right: Cowboys gathered around Williams after taking a tumble with his horse in Scottsdale (Aarin Poole)

What we know:

A former contestant on the reality TV show "Love Island USA" is recovering after being trampled by a horse at a rodeo in Scottsdale.

Dig deeper:

Taylor Williams, a cowboy from Oklahoma, was riding in the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 29, when his horse appeared to trip and roll on top of him. The incident was caught on camera.

3. Woman dies on Arizona hiking trail

What we know:

One woman is dead, and another is in critical condition after hiking along a southern Arizona hiking trail over the weekend.

The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Aug. 30 they responded to reports of two hikers who were possibly injured on the Linda Vista hiking trail at 1:45 p.m., and one of the hikers, identified as 53-year-old Lyn Lagergren, was pronounced dead at the scene.

4. September's Social Security payment schedule

What we know:

The calendar turning over to September will bring a new round of Social Security payments for millions of Americans who benefit from the program.

Big picture view:

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born.

5. Big solar storm ‘en route’ to Earth

What we know:

Astronomers say they’re watching for a geomagnetic storm to hit, and are expecting it will be a sight to see, although not as bright in Arizona.

What they're saying:

"I’m definitely going to be going outside tonight, with my camera, and trying to see if I can see any hint of a red glow in the sky, because that’s really indicative of this aurora getting pushed down to southern latitudes," said astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

