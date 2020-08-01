Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

‘Can’t say you see that everyday’: Crew ‘catches’ cat stuck in open ocean during fishing trip

By Catherine Park
Published 
Pets-animals
FOX TV Digital Team
article

Cat rescued from open ocean.

When you go out on a fishing excursion, you expect to see fish and other ocean critters while out in the open water, but this particular fishing charter company happened upon something far more unusual and their fishing trip soon turned into a rescue.

Still Flyin Charters operates out of Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, Ala. On July 29, while out on a fishing trip, the crew discovered a cat in the open ocean.

Rescued cat comforted on boat.

A Facebook post published to the company’s account stated that the “poor little guy was sucked out by the tide.”

The cat was meowing as the crew scooped it up out of the water, according to Steve Crews, captain and owner of Still Flyin Charters. Once it was safely on the boat, the cat was dried and comforted until the boat got back to shore.

Cat doing well after rescue.

Fortunately, the cat is doing great and has found a new home, according to Crews.

“Can’t say you see that everyday,” the Facebook post read.