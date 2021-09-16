Canyon View High School in Waddell evacuated following 'campus threat'

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Buckeye Police Department are investigating a threat made against Canyon View High School.

The Agua Fria School District says the campus near Perryville Road and 186th Avenue has almost been completely evacuated, with only staff members left on campus.

"Law enforcement has determined Canyon View High School students will be evacuated from campus so an investigation can occur regarding the threat," stated district officials.

School officials advised parents to be aware that their child may still need to eat, and many students left without eating lunch.

AFSD updates:

Girls volleyball, JV football, swim and dive, and boys golf are cancelled today, but those activities will be rescheduled.

11:45 a.m. Student drivers and walkers will be dismissed from campus.

12:00 p.m. Parents may pick up students but must enter via Bethany Home Road- students will be released by buildings, so there will be a delay in the dismissal of students.

12:30 p.m. Bus riders will be picked up and dropped off at their usual stop; lunch will be provided for students while they wait.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.







