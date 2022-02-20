Capitol fence to be reinstalled ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address

Security officials will reinstall fencing around the Capitol next week ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, Fox News can confirm.

U.S. Capitol Police are bracing for a potential "Freedom Convoy" truck protest to Washington D.C. for the March 1 speech. "Freedom Convoy" truckers have been protesting in Canada for weeks against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates and caused a temporary blockade of the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

READ MORE: DC police plan for possible trucker protest

Capitol Police say they are "aware" of similar protests coming to Washington D.C. and are making plans to both "facilitate" First Amendment protest activity while working with law enforcement agencies and the D.C. National Guard to prepare for Biden's address.

"The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union," police said. "As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity."

The Capitol grounds were subjected to major fencing, policing, and military presence following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Read more via FOXNews.com

Advertisement

Fox News' Marisa Schultz and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.