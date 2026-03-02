Woman's body recovered from Lake Pleasant: MCSO
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have identified a woman whose body was found at Lake Pleasant.
What we know:
According to a statement released on March 2, deputies were called out to Pipeline Cove at Lake Pleasant for reports of a possible drowning at around 11:30 a.m. on March 1.
"Two fishermen who were in the cove reported observing a female submerged underwater. The witnesses directed deputies to the location, where responding personnel observed a female approximately 10 to 15 feet below the surface," read a portion of the statement. "MCSO Divers subsequently conducted a recovery dive and retrieved the body."
What they're saying:
"During the investigation, deputies located personal items near the shoreline along Pipeline Trail. The personal belongings are believed to be of 37-year-old Vickie Lynn Cutler," read a portion of the statement.
MCSO also said this is the first drowning involving the county's lakes and river in 2026.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.