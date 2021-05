One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a canal and caught fire in Peoria.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on May 4 on the Loop 101 near Olive Avenue.

The driver suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

