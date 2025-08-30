Car flips over, catches fire in Phoenix pawn shop parking lot

The Brief Two people were not seriously hurt in a fiery rollover crash on Aug. 30 in north Phoenix. The crash was caught on surveillance video and happened in a pawn shop parking lot near Cave Creek and Greenway Roads. Police say the driver was processed for DUI.



A terrifying rollover crash was caught on camera overnight when a car was seen flipping and barreling into the parking lot of a Valley pawn shop.

The most amazing part? Both people inside the car survived.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say the crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30 near Cave Creek and Greenway Roads. Both people inside the car were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

The driver and passenger weren't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown, but police say the driver was processed for DUI.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 10 shows the crash. The car appeared to have lost control before leaving the roadway. The car is then seen flipping over before landing in the parking lot. The car then caught fire, with burn marks still visible on the ground.

What's next:

Business at the pawn shop continued as usual on Saturday. Thankfully, no one was in the parking lot at the time of the crash.

Map of area where the crash happened