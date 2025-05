The Brief A multi-car crash left three people, including a two-year-old boy in the hospital. The crash happened near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.



A multi-vehicle crash left one car on its roof and three people hospitalized in Phoenix.

Two men and a two-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A fourth person was evaluated at the scene.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Fire officials said extrication was not needed to rescue any of the patients.

Map of where the crash happened: