Car sinks into mud near Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix

Four people were hurt when a crash on Wednesday morning left a car sinking in the mud near Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

The incident happened at around 7: 30 a.m. on May 8 near 75th and Virginia Avenues.

Phoenix Police say a woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three other people suffered minor injuries in the crash, Phoenix Fire said.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed two vehicles, one with heavy front-end damage and the second sinking into the mud.

A fire hydrant was hit during the crash, causing a sinkhole, police said.

An orthodontist in a nearby strip mall was forced to cancel all of his appointments after his water was shut off.

People who work and shop nearby couldn't believe the sight they saw.

"I came into the office today and had no place to park because the whole place was flooded," Marlene Friebe said. "I've only ever seen something like this on the news, so seeing it in person is like, whoa!"

Police say the intersection is shut down as they investigate what caused the crash.

Map of where the incident happened